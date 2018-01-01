Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Share Price

Company Profile

Mandiant (formally FireEye,) is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that focuses on incident response, threat intelligence, automated response, and managed security. Mandiant’s security experts can be used on demand or customers can outsource their security to Mandiant. The California-based company sells solutions security solutions worldwide, and sold its FireEye products division in October 2021.FireEye Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks that evade legacy signature-based security products. Its solutions include traditional and next-generation firewalls, IPS, anti-virus, and gateways.