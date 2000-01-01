Company Profile

Mandrake Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Berinka Pine Creek Gold Project located to the south of Darwin; and the Jimperding Project. The company has an exploration license in the western limb of the Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory.Bronson Group Ltd is engaged in marketing and distribution of consumer based products. Its product includes bath accessories and beauty products to Australian supermarkets, retail & variety stores and beauty salons.