Mandrake Resources Ltd (ASX:MAN)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAN
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:MAN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000054587
Company Profile
Mandrake Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Berinka Pine Creek Gold Project located to the south of Darwin; and the Jimperding Project. The company has an exploration license in the western limb of the Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory.Bronson Group Ltd is engaged in marketing and distribution of consumer based products. Its product includes bath accessories and beauty products to Australian supermarkets, retail & variety stores and beauty salons.