Manganese X Energy Corp (TSX:MN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MN
- Market CapCAD4.050m
- SymbolTSX:MN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA5626781028
Company Profile
Manganese X Energy Corp is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in North America.