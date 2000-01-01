Mangazeya Mining Ltd (TSX:MGZ.H)
- Market CapCAD64.410m
- SymbolTSX:MGZ.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINVGG579191054
Mangazeya Mining Ltd is a gold mining company. It is engaged in mineral exploration, development and production with a focus on mineral properties in the Russian Federation. Its assets include Savkinskoye and Nasedkino deposits.