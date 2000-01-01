Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MANH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MANH
- Market Cap$2.881bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MANH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS5627501092
Company Profile
Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.Manhattan Associates Inc develops, sells, deploys, services and maintains software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.