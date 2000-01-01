Manhattan Corp Ltd (ASX:MHC)
- Market CapAUD3.710m
- SymbolASX:MHC
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- ISINAU000000MHC9
Manhattan Corporation Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It explores, evaluates, and develops mineral projects in Australia. It primarily explores for uranium.