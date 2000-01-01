Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MNTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MNTX
- Market Cap$78.270m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MNTX
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5634201082
Company Profile
Manitex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of engineered lifting solutions. Its products include boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Boom trucks, knuckle boom and truck cranes. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Manitex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of engineered lifting solutions. Its products include boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes.