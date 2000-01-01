Company Profile

Manitex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of engineered lifting solutions. Its products include boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Boom trucks, knuckle boom and truck cranes. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.