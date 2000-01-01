Manitok Energy Inc (TSX:MEI.H)
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
Manitok Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The corporation is engaged in the exploration for, and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada.