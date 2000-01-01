Manitou BF SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:MTU)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTU
- Market Cap€1.033bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:MTU
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
- Currency
- ISINFR0000038606
Company Profile
Manitou BF SA is an industrial equipment manufacturer based in France. It is one of the companies in developing all-terrain material handling equipment meant for construction, agricultural and industrial usage. Manitou's product mix is comprised of fixed, rotating and heavyweight all-terrain telescopic forklift-trucks, semi-industrial and industrial all-terrain masted forklift-trucks, compact loaders, aerial work platforms for personnel and warehousing equipment. These products are marketed through well-known brands such as Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang available with dealers throughout the world. Most of its revenue is derived from sales in countries of Northern Europe.Manitou BF SA is a manufacturer of industrial equipment. Its products include material handling equipment meant for construction, agricultural and industrial usage such as forklift trucks, compact loaders, aerial work-platforms and warehousing equipment.