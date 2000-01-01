Manitou Gold Inc (TSX:MTU)

North American company
Company Info - MTU

  • Market CapCAD3.730m
  • SymbolTSX:MTU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5635081006

Company Profile

Manitou Gold Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property interests located in the Gold Rock District of Northwestern Ontario.

