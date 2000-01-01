Company Profile

Manitowoc Co Inc is a provider of engineered lifting solutions. The company through its subsidiaries designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks. It offers products under brand names such as the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care. The company has three reportable segments namely, the Americas segment, Europe and Africa segment and Middle East and Asia Pacific segment. The firm's customer base consists of dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities, across the petrochemical, industrial, commercial construction, power and utilities, infrastructure and residential construction end markets.Manitowoc Co Inc provides services to the farming industry. It manufactures markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, crawler cranes and boom trucks.