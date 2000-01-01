Manning & Napier Inc (NYSE:MN)

North American company
Market Info - MN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MN

  • Market Cap$29.320m
  • SymbolNYSE:MN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS56382Q1022

Company Profile

Manning & Napier Inc is an independent investment management firm. It provides investment management services through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services.

Latest MN news

