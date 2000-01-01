Company Profile

MannKind Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its approved product, Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, is an ultra-rapid-acting inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. The product consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small portable inhaler.