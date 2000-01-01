MannKind Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MNKD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MNKD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MNKD
- Market Cap$1.108bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MNKD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS56400P7069
Company Profile
MannKind Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its approved product, Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, is an ultra-rapid-acting inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. The product consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small portable inhaler.MannKind Corp is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Its products and technologies include Afrezza, Dry powder formulation, Inhalation profiling, and others.