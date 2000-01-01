ManpowerGroup Greater China Ltd (SEHK:2180)

APAC company
Company Info - 2180

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2180
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorStaffing & Employment Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5795B1068

Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Greater China Ltd is engaged in the business of workforce solutions and services around the world in regions outside of Greater China; It provides flexible employment, talent hunting, recruitment process outsourcing, talent management and training development. The segments of the company include Workforce solutions and Other HR Services.

