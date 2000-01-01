Company Profile

ManpowerGroup is one of the largest firms in the fragmented global staffing industry. It serves each main staffing category--temporary, permanent, and project-based--and also offers a suite of HR outsourcing and outplacement services. Manpower generates annual revenue and operating income of more than $18 billion and nearly $200 million, respectively. A vast majority of sales are generated outside the U.S. from operations in 80 countries. Its 30,000 employees serve an estimated 600,000 clients and place millions of job candidates.ManpowerGroup Inc is engaged in the employment services industry. It offers permanent, temporary and contract recruitment services; assessment and selection services; training and development services; outsourcing services, and among others.