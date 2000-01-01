Mansion International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8456)
- Market CapHKD46.400m
- SymbolSEHK:8456
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- ISINKYG579801070
Mansion International Holdings Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of fabric made products covering baby clothing and clothing accessories for infants and toddlers. These products are sold through company's OEM and OBM business.