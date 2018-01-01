Mantaro Precious Metals Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:MNTR) Share Price

MNTR
Company Profile
Mantaro Precious Metals Corp holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver-focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The company holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property (Golden Hill), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia. It also holds 100% interest in high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (Silver Properties) located in Peru.
