Mantaro Silver Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:MSLV)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MSLV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MSLV
- Market CapCAD26.010m
- SymbolTSX:MSLV
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA5645011043
Company Profile
Mantaro Silver Corp holds interest in its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as in the San Jose Silver, La Purisima Gold, Cerro Luque Silver, and Huaranay Gold Properties.