Company Profile

Mantech International Corp provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, the intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The company provides full-spectrum cyber, encompassing defense, resilience, offense, analytics, and compliance. It offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training.Mantech International Corp provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community, the departments of Defence, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and Justice.