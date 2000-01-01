Mantech International Corp Class A (NASDAQ:MANT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MANT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MANT

  • Market Cap$2.875bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MANT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5645631046

Company Profile

Mantech International Corp provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, the intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The company provides full-spectrum cyber, encompassing defense, resilience, offense, analytics, and compliance. It offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training.Mantech International Corp provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community, the departments of Defence, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and Justice.

Latest MANT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .