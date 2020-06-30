Company Profile

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of June 30, 2020, Manulife reported assets under management or administration exceeding CAD $1.2 trillion.Manulife Financial Corp together with its subsidiaries provides individual life insurance and individual and group long-term care insurance services. Its business segments are Asia Division, Canadian Division, U.S. Division, and Corporate and Other.