Manulife US REIT Units Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S (SGX:BTOU) Share Price

Company Profile

Manulife US REIT is a pure-play U.S. office REIT in Asia. The company along with its subsidiaries invests, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income-producing office real estate in markets in the U.S., as well as real estate-related assets. Some of its properties include Figueroa, and Michelson in California along with Plaza, and Exchange in New Jersey.