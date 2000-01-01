Manulife US REIT (SGX:BTOU)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BTOU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BTOU

  • Market Cap$1.553bn
  • SymbolSGX:BTOU
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CI1000004

Company Profile

Manulife US REIT is an U.S. office REIT. The Company invests, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income-producing office real estate in markets in the U.S., as well as real estate-related assets.

Latest BTOU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .