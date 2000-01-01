Company Profile

Manutan International is involved in mail-order sales of industrial and office equipment to businesses and local authorities. It also offers businesses and local authorities a range of handling, lifting, and storage equipment, industrial supplies, safety, hygiene and packing supplies, office, school and workshop furniture, mainstream equipment, supplies, consumables, ironmongery, and sporting goods, together with a range of related services, in order to enable its customers to focus on their core business. The group operates exclusively in the European market. It operates mainly in French, Dutch, and Belgian markets as well as European Markets.Manutan International is involved in mail-order sales of industrial and office equipment to businesses and local authorities.