Manx Telecom (LSE:MANX)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MANX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MANX

  • Market Cap£249.710m
  • SymbolLSE:MANX
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00BHY3RF70

Company Profile

Manx Telecom PLC is a communication solutions provider that offers fixed-line, broadband, mobile and data center services to businesses, consumers and the public sector.

Latest MANX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MANX Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .