Manz AG (XETRA:M5Z)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - M5Z

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - M5Z

  • Market Cap€163.400m
  • SymbolXETRA:M5Z
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0JQ5U3

Company Profile

Manz AG is a high-tech equipment manufacturer. The company develops expertise technology in fields including automation, vacuum coating, metrology, laser processing, wet chemistry, printing and coating, and roll-to-roll.

Latest M5Z news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .