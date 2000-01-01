Maoye International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:848)

APAC company
Market Info - 848

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 848

  • Market CapHKD2.776bn
  • SymbolSEHK:848
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5804G1047

Company Profile

Maoye International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the operation and management of department stores and property development in China. The company's segments are operation of department stores, property development, and others.

