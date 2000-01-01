Mapfre SA Ordinary Shares (XMAD:MAP)
Mapfre SA offers insurance and reinsurance policies in multiple countries. Premiums for motor vehicle insurance, life insurance, and homeowner's insurance comprise most of the company's revenue. Mapfre also provides health and other nonlife insurance policies. More than half of the company's premiums come from Spain, the United States, and Brazil. Mapfre operates in more than 50 countries, including nearly all Central and South American countries. More than 10% of the company's revenue is investment income that the company earns by investing premiums.Mapfre SA is an insurance company based in Spain. It offers insurance programs for life, health, accidents, property, savings and investments, retirement, death and travel and leisure sectors.