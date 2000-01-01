Mapfre SA (XMAD:MAP)
- Market Cap€7.594bn
- SymbolXMAD:MAP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Specialty
- Currency
- ISINES0124244E34
Mapfre SA is an insurance company based in Spain. It offers insurance programs for life, health, accidents, property, savings and investments, retirement, death and travel and leisure sectors.