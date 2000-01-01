Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer packaged meats company, originally from Canada. The company produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The firm also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. The company's main markets are Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Japan. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell's Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.