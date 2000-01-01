Maple Peak Investments Inc (TSX:MAP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAP
- Market CapCAD1.180m
- SymbolTSX:MAP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINCA56531K1057
Company Profile
Maple Peak Investments Inc is a capital pool company. The Company is engaged in the identification & evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to complete a qualifying transaction.