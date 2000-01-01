Mapletree Industrial Trust (SGX:ME8U)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - ME8U
Company Info - ME8U
- Market CapSGD5.546bn
- SymbolSGX:ME8U
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- ISINSG2C32962814
Company Profile
Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in industrial properties which includes Flatted Factories, Hi-tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-up/ Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.