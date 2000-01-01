Mapletree Industrial Trust (SGX:ME8U)

APAC company
Market Info - ME8U

Company Info - ME8U

  • Market CapSGD5.546bn
  • SymbolSGX:ME8U
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2C32962814

Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in industrial properties which includes Flatted Factories, Hi-tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-up/ Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings.

Latest ME8U news

