Company Profile

Mapletree Logistics Trust is a real estate investment trust focusing on logistics properties. Its property portfolio, valued at more than SGD 8 billion, consists of 146 properties (including joint ventures), spread across eight markets, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The trust is externally managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., and parent Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd owns around 32% stake in the trust.Mapletree Logistics Trust is a real estate investment trust in Singapore. It invests in a diverse portfolio of logistics properties with the primary objective of achieving an attractive level of return from rental income & for long-term capital growth.