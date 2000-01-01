Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MARA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MARA

  • Market Cap$3.617bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MARA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5657881067

Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment and its crypto-currency machines are located in Canada.Marathon Patent Group Inc is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The company acquires patents and patent rights from their owners including individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies.

Latest MARA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .