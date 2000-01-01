Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MOZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MOZ

  • Market CapCAD293.250m
  • SymbolTSE:MOZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA56580Q1028

Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp is gold mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company's project include Valentine Lake, Baie Verte, Gold Reef & Bonanza.

Latest MOZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .