Company Profile

Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 415 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 at a ratio of 68% oil and NGLs and 32% natural gas.Marathon Oil Corp is an exploration and production company. It focuses on producing crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas as well as bitumen from oil sands deposits.