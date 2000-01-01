Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MRO
- Market Cap$2.483bn
- SymbolNYSE:MRO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS5658491064
Company Profile
Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 415 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 at a ratio of 68% oil and NGLs and 32% natural gas.Marathon Oil Corp is an exploration and production company. It focuses on producing crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas as well as bitumen from oil sands deposits.