Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MARA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MARA

  • Market Cap$7.740m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MARA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINUS56585W4015

Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group Inc is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The company acquires patents and patent rights from their owners including individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies.

Latest MARA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .