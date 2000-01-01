Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MPC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MPC
- Market Cap$39.550bn
- SymbolNYSE:MPC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINUS56585A1025
Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corp is engaged in the oil & gas sector. The company is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation of petroleum products in the United States.