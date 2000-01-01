Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MPC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MPC

  • Market Cap$39.550bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MPC
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS56585A1025

Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp is engaged in the oil & gas sector. The company is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation of petroleum products in the United States.

Latest MPC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .