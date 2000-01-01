Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is a life sciences company. It provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company's segments are Nucleic acid production, Biologics safety testing, and Protein detection. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Nucleic Acid Production that focuses on the manufacturing and sale of nucleic acid products to support the needs of customers' research, therapeutic and vaccine programs. In addition, the segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples.