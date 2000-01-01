Company Profile

Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are Movie Theatres and hotels and resorts. The Theatre segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio, a family entertainment center in Wisconsin and a retail center in Missouri; Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska and manages full-service hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, California, and North Carolina. It generates maximum revenue from the Movie Theatres segment.Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are movie theatres and hotels and resorts.