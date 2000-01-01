Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MMI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MMI

  • Market Cap$1.417bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MMI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5663241090

Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a national brokerage firm engaged in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

Latest MMI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .