Marechale Capital (LSE:MAC)

UK company
Market Info - MAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MAC

  • Market Cap£0.400m
  • SymbolLSE:MAC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0005401087

Company Profile

Marechale Capital PLC is an investment banking and corporate finance company. Its business includes the provision of advisory and brokerage services. The company offers its services to sectors including consumer, leisure and retail, infrastructure and online exchanges, and private equity and asset backed funds.

