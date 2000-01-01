Marechale Capital (LSE:MAC)
Marechale Capital PLC is an investment banking and corporate finance company. Its business includes the provision of advisory and brokerage services. The company offers its services to sectors including consumer, leisure and retail, infrastructure and online exchanges, and private equity and asset backed funds.