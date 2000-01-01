Marel hf (EURONEXT:MAREL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAREL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAREL
- Market Cap€3.461bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:MAREL
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIS0000000388
Company Profile
Marel hf is a provider of advanced equipment, systems and services for the poultry, fish, meat and further processing industries and is involved in the manufacturing, development, distribution and sales of solutions for these industries.