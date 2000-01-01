Company Profile

Marenica Energy Ltd is engaged in exploration and evaluation of a uranium deposit in Namibia. The company also engages in the evaluation of beneficiation potential of its Marenica Project ore and the application of its proprietary U-pgrade process in Australia. U-pgrade is the company's processing technology to surficial uranium deposits with emphasis on calcrete-hosted deposits.