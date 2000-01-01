Mareterram Ltd (ASX:MTM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTM
- Market CapAUD37.860m
- SymbolASX:MTM
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MTM3
Company Profile
Mareterram Ltd is an owner operator within the pristine waters of the Shark Bay Prawn Managed Fishery. The company offers Western King Prawns, Brown Tiger, Prawns, scallops, blue swimmer crabs, squid and cuttlefish.