Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc (TSX:DIA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DIA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DIA
- Market CapCAD1.370m
- SymbolTSX:DIA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA56658A1049
Company Profile
Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc operates as a diamond exploration company in Canada. It properties includes Margaret Lake Diamond which is in east-northeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and Kirk Lake property.