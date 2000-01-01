Margaux Resources Ltd (TSX:GLDC)

Market Info - GLDC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLDC

  • Market CapCAD29.080m
  • SymbolTSX:GLDC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA56660Q2045

Company Profile

Margaux Resources Ltd is a Canada based polymetallic exploration company. It is focused on the exploration and development of Cassiar Gold Project and the Sheep Creek Gold District.Margaux Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of previously producing properties in the Kootenay Arc, located in southern British Columbia, including the Jersey-Emerald and Jackpot/Oxide properties.

Latest GLDC news

