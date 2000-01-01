Margaux Resources Ltd (TSX:GLDC)
North American company
- Market CapCAD29.080m
- SymbolTSX:GLDC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA56660Q2045
Margaux Resources Ltd is a Canada based polymetallic exploration company. It is focused on the exploration and development of Cassiar Gold Project and the Sheep Creek Gold District.Margaux Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of previously producing properties in the Kootenay Arc, located in southern British Columbia, including the Jersey-Emerald and Jackpot/Oxide properties.