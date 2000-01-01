Margaux Resources Ltd (TSX:MRL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart

Market Info - MRL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MRL

  • Market CapCAD8.950m
  • SymbolTSX:MRL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA56660Q2045

Company Profile

Margaux Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of previously producing properties in the Kootenay Arc, located in southern British Columbia, including the Jersey-Emerald and Jackpot/Oxide properties.

