Margaux Resources Ltd (TSX:MRL)
Market Info - MRL
Company Info - MRL
- Market CapCAD8.950m
- SymbolTSX:MRL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA56660Q2045
Company Profile
Margaux Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of previously producing properties in the Kootenay Arc, located in southern British Columbia, including the Jersey-Emerald and Jackpot/Oxide properties.