Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA (EURONEXT:MBWS)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MBWS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MBWS

  • Market Cap€49.140m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MBWS
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000060873

Company Profile

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA is a France-based company which operates as a wine and spirit company worldwide. It offers mainly scotch whiskey under the William Peel brand, vodka under the Sobieski brand, wine-based beverages under the Fruits and Wine brand, and Marie Brizard branded French liqueurs.Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA is a wine and spirits company operating in Europe and the United States.

Latest MBWS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .