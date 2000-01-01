Company Profile

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA is a France-based company which operates as a wine and spirit company worldwide. It offers mainly scotch whiskey under the William Peel brand, vodka under the Sobieski brand, wine-based beverages under the Fruits and Wine brand, and Marie Brizard branded French liqueurs.Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA is a wine and spirits company operating in Europe and the United States.