Company Profile

Marimaza Copper Corp, formerly Coro Mining Corp is a Canada based copper exploration company. The company's vision is to explore and develop new sources of copper to supply an increasing demand for this essential commodity. It aims to do this by mainly advancing its Marimaca project in Chile. Marimaca has the potential to be an interesting copper-oxide discoveries in recent years. The company is committed to realizing the full potential of Marimaca by creating value for its shareholders and stakeholders.Coro Mining Corp and its subsidiaries are engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects in Chile. Its projects include SCM Berta SA, Marimaca/Ivan Operation, Celeste and Llancahue.