Company Profile

Marine Products Corp is a manufacturer of fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. It operates in the Powerboat Manufacturing business segment through Nashville, Georgia, Valdosta, and Georgia. Its product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard, and jet pleasure boats and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The company offers its products to the family recreational and cruiser markets through its Chaparral brand and to the sportfishing market through its Robalo brand.Marine Products Corp designs, manufactures and sells fiberglass powerboats Chaparral and Robalo brands.